Debut EP and hometown show for Sheffield’s Jack Chapman

Sheffield’s own Jack Chapman is preparing to celebrate the launch of his debut EP with a show at the city’s prestigious The Leadmill venue.

The singer-songwriter releases his EP Heal This Way on Friday, July 7, before the show the following day – and a further appearance in the city at the upcoming Tramlines Festival.

Jack is billed as an “artisan of country-laced rock and soulful grooves”.

A spokesman said: “Taking his cues from acts as diverse as Fleetwood Mac, John Mayer, and D’Angelo, Sheffield-based Jack writes music for those with itchy feet and reflective minds; for the late night drive, and the journey home.

“From the early age of 13, Jack was already knee-deep in songwriting & performance, with those early musical adventures shaping his creative direction for years to come.

“Over time, building a solid reputation in the regional music scene led to involvement in session work, and band lineups including blues-rock duo Deaf Crows.

“In association with Resound Media, this year sees Jack finally bringing his personal music to the fore, filled with an honesty and passion brought to bear from more than a decade of musical development.”

Support at The Leadmill comes from Paul Fletcher & The Dukes. Tickets, priced from £5, are now available from leadmill.co.uk