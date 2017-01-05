Deal leaves RedFaces smiling

Rising Sheffield stars RedFaces are celebrating a new record deal with the release of their debut single.

The indie/rock’n’roll band are frontman Harry Lyon, guitarist Ryan Laycock, bassist Isaac White and drummer Charlie Yapp.

A band spokesman said: “RedFaces are a new guitar band snapped up by a major label in open defiance of chart stats and marketing departments.

“Newly signed to RCA and with a debut single, the incendiary Kerosene, available now – with a limited seven-inch due on February 3 – the four lads from Sheffield are treading what was once a well-worn path, but these days the road less travelled.

“The journey started at 2Fly studios in Sheffield, recording demos with Alan Smyth, the man behind the Arctic Monkey’s first ventures.

“Out of these sessions came the band’s first release, Katie Come Home, in early 2015. Championed by BBC Introducing, it also attracted the attention of the London A&R fraternity.

An early gig in Sheffield attracted representatives from every major label.

RedFaces hit the road later this month, including a show at Sheffield’s Yellow Arch Studios on Saturday, January 21.

n For tickets, priced from £7, see leadmill.co.uk