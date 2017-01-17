Brass band in contest success

Stannington Brass Band took second place at the Butlin’s Mineworkers Brass Band Championships.

It was the first challenge the band had taken on since its promotion to the First Section at the beginning of the year.

Stannington Brass Band marked its return to the First Section by coming in second at the Butlins Mineworkers Brass Band Championships in January 2017.

The First Section is the second of five grades that brass bands are ranked by.

All 24 bands who took part in the contest in Skegness played the same test piece - “Fantasy for Brass Band” by Malcolm Arnold.

Each performance was judged by two adjudicators, Derek Southcott and Mark Wilkinson, and the band impressed to take second place.

This result comes after a string of successes for the band in 2016, when it won five contests.

Stannington Brass Band was launched in 1881 and, under the direction of current musical director Derek Renshaw, enjoyed its most successful contesting year in its long history last year, winning the Yorkshire Area Second Section Contest in March, as well as Whiston Festival of Brass in July and Bolsover Festival of Brass in October.

Derek said he was delighted with the band’s performance last Saturday.

“Once again the band demonstrated the progress we are making together.

“For me personally, it was our best performance to date, with such precision playing, musicality and maturity.

“We have made a huge impact on the First Section at the start of 2017 and we are now a force to be reckoned with.

“To say I was delighted with the band’s performance is a huge understatement.

“I am now very much looking forward to competing at the Yorkshire Area.”

The band’s next contest will be the Yorkshire Brass Band Championships in March.

They will also perform on Saturday March 25 at Lomas Hall, Church Street, Stannington, at 7.30pm.

Call Lorraine on 0114 2332828 for tickets.

Visit StanningtonBrassBand@btinternet.com