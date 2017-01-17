Bergen Philharmonic Orchestra, Sheffield City Hall

Star cellist joins Norwegian orchestra on City Hall stage.

This Thursday’s concert is the latest in the current Sheffield International Concert Season.

Mørk is the soloist in Elgar’s much-loved Cello Concerto, a moving piece that reflects the composer’s distress at World War I.

Mørk has previously recorded it to critical acclaim with the City of Birmingham Symphony Orchestra.

In 2009, Mørk was worried that he may never perform again when he suffered a rare and debilitating form of encephalitis that paralysed his shoulder muscles. However, he made a full recovery and was awarded the 2010 Sibelius Prize on his return to the stage.

The concert opens with the Lyric Suite by Edvard Grieg, a native of Bergen and one-time artistic director of the Bergen Philharmonic.

Walton’s Symphony No 1 provides the evening’s dramatic finale.

There are few people who know it better than conductor Edward Gardner, whose recording of the piece with the BBC Symphony

Orchestra was widely praised.

Gardner became chief conductor of the Bergen Philharmonic in October 2015, leading them during their 250th anniversary season.

He previously enjoyed a successful eight-year spell as music director of English National Opera.

In June 2012 Gardner was recognised with an OBE for services to music in the Queen’s Birthday Honours.

Tickets are available online at sheffieldcityhall.co.uk, over the phone on 0114 2 789 789 and in person at the Sheffield City Hall box office.