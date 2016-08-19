Gatecrasher returns to spiritual Sheffield home with night at former Embrace club

The South Yorkshire trance scene that won rave reviews worldwide returns to its spiritual home tomorrow.

A Gatecrasher reunion night will be held in the former Embrace nightclub in Sheffield, two decades after the original house mecca spun its opening beats.

The Area Sheffield night will be headlined by former resident Eddie Halliwell, with classic anthems to celebrate Generation Gatecrasher until sunrise.

About 2,500 clubbers are expected to converge on the club, which has been closed for several years.

The Burgess Street Rebooted Arena, meanwhile, will feature ‘a more modern take on the sound that transformed the Sheffield powerhouse into an international name’.

The pump up the volume phenomena's history is mixed.

Read more:

Gatecrasher photo flashback

Spawned in Birmingham, the brand relocated to Sheffield's Leadmill, The Arches and The Adelphi before, 20 summers ago, finding a permanent home at two-storey converted warehouse The Republic that seven years later benefited from £1.5 million refurb as Gatecrasher One, whose final event is reprised here.

Bespoke Opus sound system, trio of DJ booths and quality laser equipment remained hallmarks of a venue, whose signature raised walkway ran from foyer to upstairs room, also boasting Electric Box and VIP Pod sections as well as focal point balconied main room.

Gatecrasher runion

Gatecrasher’s 2000GC Millennium Eve event at Don Valley Stadium attracted 25,000 people, hailed by promoter Simon Raine as "ten years of promoting parties, ten years of production knowledge, and ten years of contacts, all put into one very special night."

Gatecrasher launched its own record label in 2001, followed by release of first of several compilation albums.

May of that year witnessed estimated 160 South Yorkshire Police officers raid the club, making 13 arrests and ejecting 800 clubbers after seizing "a substantial amount" of drugs.

June 18 2007 saw the building ablaze and partially collapse with smoke seen across the city. Demolition followed but only after clubbers had held an emotional wake with one message reading ‘The music, the lights, the spirit of the people. We will always remember you’.

Heyday Gatecrasher

Student flats named Gatecrasher One have since been built on the old club site.

Today’s top stories:

£1bn Sheffield to Manchester tunnel crucial for business

Video: Amazing footage of how Sheffield looked in 1902

Sheffield United: Seven things you might not know about Simon Moore

London Road business owners stand up for street reputation after gang violence fears

Gatecrasher inferno

Counter terrorism officers arrest man over bomb threat at South Yorkshire mosque

South Yorkshire Police seal off road after discovery of seriously injured man

Gatecrasher homage Star coverage