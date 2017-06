Sheffield residents are being invited to go along to a summer fair this weekend at a local extra care scheme in the community.

Sanctuary’s Roman Ridge, on Lavender Way, is hosting a summer fair from 1.30pm to 3.30pm this Saturday (June 3) that features stalls selling homemade cards and gifts, cakes and nearly new items, bric-a-brac and plants, as well as hook-a-duck, spot the ball and balloon race games, alongside a raffle.

Admission is free.