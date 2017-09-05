Takeway Test: Wraggy’s, Meadowhead

5

I place myself in the latter category and my latest chippy adventure was a Friday evening trip to Wraggy’s at Meadowhead.

My partner - a traditionalist when it comes to fish and chips - ordered a fish special at £4.15 (mini fish, chips and mushy peas) whereas I mixed it up a bit ordering sausage, chips and peas (£3.75).

The chips were just how chip shop chips should be - not too dry, not too greasy - and the fish, sausage and peas also got the thumbs up.

There is no shortage of chip shops near where we live, but it will be Wraggy’s every time for us from now on.