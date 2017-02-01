Takeaway Test: Masala Dosa Cafe, Ecclesall Road

How many takeaways have their own tiger?

Masala Dosa Cafe does, and it was this colourful creature (a statue) which first drew the eye after Friday drinks. We were confused by the concept, but the supremely friendly owner explained - everyone gets a light crisp dosa, made from chickpeas, and stuffed with a moist potato filling, plus dips.

We added tender chicken chunks - the more Indian ‘chicken 69’ for me, and tikka for him. Both were tasty but sparing in portion size, although the dosa itself is filling.

It’s very authentic, with fragrant, pungent spicing: plenty of fenugreek. We finished with sweet, light, golden pancakes and syrup. The total cost was £16.85 including a 50p takeout charge.