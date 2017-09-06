Sheffield baker cooks up GBBO recipes for Star readers

Sheffield baker Lizzie Schofield is cooking up a new recipe for Star readers every Wednesday, to tie in with the Great British Bake Off.

Her first recipe on biscuit week is below. For more recipes from her artisan bakery Bakes By Butter, visit www.bakesbybutter.com.

These cookies are a last little nod to summer; combining two of the season’s biggest flavours. For non-alcohol ones replace the gin with the juice of half a lemon.

Ingredients

200g plain flour

100g salted butter, cubed

50g caster sugar

1 medium egg

For the icing

2 tbsp elderflower cordial

Finely grated zest of 1 lemon

200g icing sugar

Juice of half a lemon

1 tsp elderflower cordial

1 tsp gin

For decoration

Edible fresh flowers

Gold balls

Method

n Sift the flour into a mixing bowl, add the sugar and mix well.

n Add the butter and rub together the ingredients until the mixture resembles fine breadcrumbs.

n When the butter is evenly mixed in make a well in the centre and pour in the elderflower cordial, beaten egg and lemon zest.

n Mix well, drawing in the flour from the sides. Stop as soon as the mixture comes together in a ball.

n Place the dough onto a clean worktop and shape into a flat disc. Wrap in cling film and chill until ready to use, or roll out immediately.

n When ready to use, preheat the oven to 170C/350f/gas mark 4 and line a baking tray with greaseproof paper. Place the dough on a piece of baking parchment, cover with another sheet and roll out until approximately 5mm thick all over. Place in the fridge and chill for 30 minutes.

nWhen the dough is chilled cut out your biscuits using your chosen cutters. Lift each biscuit carefully onto the parchment covered baking tray making sure they are evenly spaced.

n Bake in the oven for 14-18 minutes, or until just turning golden brown. Remove from the oven and leave to cool for 5 minutes on the tray before moving to a wire rack to cool completely.

n Whilst the biscuits cool make the icing. Place all the ingredients in a bowl and mix together to form a thick paste. It needs to be quite thick to avoid running.

n Pipe onto your cooled biscuits, completely covering and decorate.