Serving up top awards to budding chefs

Budding chefs from Sheffield have been served with top platters for their success in a prestigious competition.

Students from Sheffield College triumphed in the La Parade Des Chefs College Canapé Competition 2017, with 10 students completing catering, hospitality and professional chef qualifications winning the competition as well as taking home individual gold medals and the best in class category.

Steve Love, principal research chef at McCormick, and a member of the Craft Guild of Chefs, presented the students with their awards at The Sheffield College City campus on Granville Road.

He said: “It’s great to see the next generation of food service professionals winning this competition.

“The students should be very proud of what they have achieved.”

n At the other end of the city, an ‘epic’ range of beers and live music is being planned for a debut beer festival this month. The Norfolk Arms in Grenoside will be hosting its first ever NorFolk Fest on July 29 and 30.

Stancill Brewery took over the site in October 2016 and have launched events such as beer and cheese pairing evenings, gin tasting events and Eurovision parties.

NorFolk Fest at the Grenoside hostelry is a celebration of local talent and the summer.

Nether Edge Pizza Company in Sheffield and other caterers including Mussel Pot and Caribbean Fusion, will be in attendance at the festival all weekend.

“We have sourced more than 30 beers especially brought in from Sheffield breweries and we have also gone a little further afield to bring Grenoside a taster of the great beers that are now available in and around the UK” said a pub spokesman.

“We have made sure there is something for everyone with red ales, porters and IPAs, and even a few special guest kegs.

“And it’s not just for the locals. Buses are running directly to the front door from the city centre, Abbeydale Road, Chapeltown, Hillsborough, High Green and Kelham Island.”

n Meanwhile, a new book is offering walkers and beer lovers a guide to trails in the Peak District.

CAMRA’s Wild Pub Walks is available to order for £11.99 and features a trek up to Kinder Scout from Hayfield and a walk around Bamford.

Nine pubs are recommended including Dutsons, George Hotel, Royal Hotel, the YHA Castleton Losehill Hall, Cheshire Cheese and The Anglers Rest in Bamford.