Revealed: Sheffield’s Top ten curry houses

Have your say

Come on all you curry connoisseurs – we need you to pick your overall winner.

You’ve sampled the sensations, textures and flavours of your favourite local spice restaurants and ground them down to the supreme top 10.

Now you tell us who deserves to be crowned curry house of the year.

Here are your top ten, in alphabetical order:

Akhtars Restaurant, Sheffield Road, Killamarsh

Bollywood Restaurant, Bawtry Road, Wickersley

Cardamon, Station Road, Chapeltown

Cutlers Spice Restaurant, Leighton Road, Gleadless

Jumaira Spice Restaurant, The Common, Ecclesfield

Mogul Room, Sharrow Vale Road, Sharrow

Mohul Restaurant, Baslow Road, Totley Rise

Rajdhani Restaurant, The Old Station, Abbeydale Road South

Taste Of India Restaurant, Bradfield Road, Owlerton

Zara’s Restaurant, Northfield Road, Crookes

To vote, pick up today’s Star and post us the coupon in the paper, stating the full name, address and voting number of your favourite from the list.

Closing date for votes is 10am on Friday, November 24, 2017.

Please note, unfortunately we cannot accept any photocopied or defaced coupons, or coupons delivered by hand or after the closing date.

Open only to over 18s.

Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply, for more information go to www.johnstonpress.co.uk/competition.