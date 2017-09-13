Recommendation of the week: Woody’s, Ecclesall Road

This popular sandwich shop has a vast array of options - and a massive variety in customers too.
There’s often a queue outside Woody’s, on Ecclesall Road, and that is likely to get even bigger with the return of Sheffield students soon.
The big boy - a mixture of bacon, turkey ham and cheese - will beat any hunger pangs with change from a fiver, evenif you get a large.
A Full Monty packed with English breakfast is their speciality, and they also do decent salads and bagels.
Almost Done!
Registering with The Star means you're ok with our terms and conditions.