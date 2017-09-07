Recommendation of the week: The Millhouses

The phrase gastro pub is often overused, but with The Millhouses it really does apply.

This pub - apparently a favourite of Jessica Ennis-Hill back in the day - offers excellent food from head chef Mihai Neacsu, who cooks up unusual dishes for special gastro evenings as well as lunch and dinner.

There are some classic favourites such as steak pie, but the newest menu’s star dish is said to be the half lobster, while the starters include a fresh fish platter. It’s well priced too.