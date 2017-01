Who goes there?

Students (this is Broomhill, after all) and others from all walks of life.

Why go there?

Sheffield’s thirst for the micropub shows no signs of slowing down, and this is a fine addition to Broomhill’s pub scene.

There are quirky interior features with church pews and a bar made of two pence pieces, no music to encourage conversation and the beers are varied with a nod to Kent, where owner Ted Finlay hails from.