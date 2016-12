Who goes there? Well-heeled locals mainly, and visitors from across the city.

Why go there? It has the cosy feel of a pub, with the smartness of a restaurant. Curl up in an armchair or dine from the impressive menu in a booth. The building itself is grand and, when warmer, the outside area is vast. And when? Sunday lunches are popular, and if you are too stuffed with food or booze, it is also a hotel.