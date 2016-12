Who goes there? A favourite of some Star staff, it also attracts city centre workers and students.

Why go there? It’s one of the oldest pubs in Sheffield city centre, is a fine Georgian building and as a Sam Smiths pub, sells extremely good value drinks - which can be hard to find in the centre. Rumour has it that it was named after the bear pit in the Botanical Gardens off Ecclesall Road.

And when? After work or the theatre.