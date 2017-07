Who goes there? Those in the know.

Why go there? Okay, so it isn’t a pub in the traditional sense, but this is an excellent place to try an unbelievable range of beers and ciders from all over the world. Owner Jules Gray, who organises Sheffield Beer Week, is as knowledgable as they come, and you can take home even more bottles and cans to try.

And when? They do occasional tasting events with food, which are popular.