Pitcher perfect: Oktoberfest is back!

Slide into your lederhosen, warm up your singing pipes, and cry ‘willkommen’ to a weekend of German indulgence… all without leaving Sheffield.

Bigger, better and boozier than ever: Sheffield Oktoberfest is back.

There's fun in the main party tent, and much, much more

Following the roaring success of last year’s festivities, Sheffield Oktoberfest is back with a sizzling Summer Edition for those who simply can’t wait for autumn.

Even better, Sheffield’s premier beer festival will be out-doing itself by adding a 1200 seat beer garden for carousers to luxuriate in the sun as they drink.

As with earlier celebrations, there’ll still be the main party tent, offering ample opportunity for guests to get ‘lager than life.’

“It will be the biggest event of its kind ever set up in Sheffield,” said company director Carsten Raun, before adding with a grin, “and, typically, we do it with beer.”

O’zapft is! (It’s tapped!)

No Oktoberfest celebration would work without free-flowing, delicious beer. At the Summer Edition they’ll be serving a drop specially brewed for the occasion by the Bavarian Festbeer Brewery in Bavaria, Germany (5% ABV).

If you’re not a beer drinker, sink some sparkling, aromatic Sekt (a terrifically popular German sparkling wine), or there’ll also be cider, wine and softies on offer.

Lip-smacking Bavarian cuisine

Knock back enough delicious beer and you’re sure to cultivate a hearty appetite. Oktoberfest won’t disappoint: there’s the opportunity to savour traditional German delicacies. Chow down on spicy German sausage, bratwurst, or enjoy juicy roast chicken, hendl, just as they do in Munich. Don’t miss the Schweinebraten – Germany’s delectable answer to roast pork.

Rousing renditions of German drinking songs

Oktoberfest is a celebration of life itself and a time to appreciate the rich culture and history of Bavaria. The Summer Edition will be sound-tracked by a fabulous German folk band, masters of everything from traditional Oompa music to ‘schlagers’ – the German term for a stone-cold hit. Merry-makers are encouraged to sing along, with dancing on the benches a common sight…

Dressed to thrill

While there’s no official dress code, be forewarned: staff and guests alike are in possession of lederhosen and not afraid to use it. The whole event buzzes with the site of revellers getting into the spirit of things in traditional Bavarian costume. Ladies, consider donning a dirndl, and men: you’ll never look manlier than in a pair of lederhosen.

2017’s summer edition of Sheffield Oktoberfest runs from August 25-27 on Devonshire Green. Entrance to the beer garden is free. To book a table at the party tent, visit www.sheffield-oktoberfest.co.uk

