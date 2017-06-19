Hannah’s Moor Market mission on healthy eating

Hannah Bailey is on a mission - to bust the myths about healthy eating.

She has just become the dedicated nutritionist for Sheffield’s Moor Market - and will launch her first monthly cooking demonstration there this Saturday June 24.

“The idea is to show people how to eat healthily on a budget as well as how easy cooking can be”, said Hannah.

“There are a lot of myths about healthy eating, people think they need to spend a lot of money and a lot of time to eat better but with some small changes they can make a big difference.”

“Just adding more vegetables into your meals is a great one, frozen vegetables are brilliant for people who are on a budget - a lot of people don’t put any vegetables in meals.

“Using less processed jars of sauces and making your own is also cheaper and healthier.”

Hannah, aged 28 and of Walkley, studied nutrition at Sheffield Hallam University and is now completing a masters focusing on personalising nutrition for individuals.

Sheffield Council asked her to host regular demonstrations after she featured in the Sheffield Food Festival earlier this year.

Hannah, who also writes a regular health column for The Star’s sister title the Sheffield Telegraph, added: “Among the many misconceptions is that people think junk food is cheap, but it doesn’t fill you up or have any nutrients so you end up eating more, where if you eat healthy food you actually eat less.”

Hannah will be demonstrating from 12pm, and after she has whipped up dishes, shoppers will be able to ask her any questions they may have. The first meal she will demonstrate is chicken satay.

And once inspired, there are plenty of Moor market stalls to pick up ingredients from as well.

It has been a melting hot week so far - and office workers in Sheffield have been desperately seeking iced treats to keep cool.

But dogs in Rotherham have a new, unusual way to stay chilled after the launch of a canine friendly method this week.

The Clifton Park ice cream kiosk not only sells ice creams for adults and children, but also now has Frozzys doggy ice cream available to visitors.

It is specially formulated as lactose free and comes in three flavours, vanilla, strawberry and blueberry for fussy furry friends.

You heard it here first.