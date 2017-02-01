Food news: Matt has a new job to Relish

He’s got big shoes to fill...

Matt Davies has been appointed the new manager of Sheffield institution Henderson’s Relish, taking over from former heads Patrick Byrne and his wife Liz, who are retiring and going travelling.

Sales of Hendo’s soared by around 30 per cent under their watch.

Now 41-year-old Matt, who studied at Sheffield University, has lived in the city for more than two decades and comes from good stock, having worked for Taylor’s of Harrogate and Mars UK.

He said: “Henderson’s Relish belongs to Sheffield. I am very proud to be general manager at an exciting time in the company’s 131-year history, as we look to increase our sales in Sheffield, Yorkshire, and further afield.

“We want to continue making the people of Sheffield proud of one of its most iconic brands and oldest family businesses.”

The company, now based off the Parkway, is planning to invest in new production equipment this year to increase capacity.

Pamela Freeman, owner of Henderson’s Relish, said: “These are exciting times for Henderson’s, as we invest for the future and look to expand across Yorkshire and the north of England.

“We believe Matt’s business acumen and his belief in Henderson’s are a winning combination.”

From sauce, to spirits.

Sheffield businesses came together to organise a special tequila tasting event - with Jesse Estes, from highly regarded Tequila Ocho, as guest speaker introducing four different styles of the drink.

The event at Street Food Chef on Glossop Road in Broomhill also heard from Jefferson Boss of drinks specialist Starmoreboss on Sharrowvale Road, who led a tasting of mezcals, made from Mexican agave plants.

“We had a great mix of Sheffield businesses professionals, local bar owners and managers, as well as individual guests who were keen to find out more about tequila”, said organiser Steve Ford from the UK Tequila Forum.

Meanwhile, those needing a hangover cure can head to the Chimney House at Kelham Island next weekend, as it hosts its first Saturday brunch on February 4.

Tickets are £30 per head, and include a luxury four-course brunch - with dishes such as maple home cured bacon and French toast - hot drinks and juice from 11am until 2pm.

Guests can also take their own fizz, at £2.50 corkage per bottle.

To book a place visit http://bit.ly/2ixdrJU