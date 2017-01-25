Food news: Just 50 miles from farm to fork at Rotherham hotel

Yorkshire produce is a proud boast on the menu at restaurants across the county - but a Rotherham hotel is taking it to a new level.

Paul Spruce has taken over as the new head chef at the independently owned Carlton Park hotel, and developed a new menu where 90 per cent of the ingredients are sourced from less than 50 miles away.

Dishes include Moroccan spiced lamb shank with apricot and almond cous cous and roast sweet pepper, tomato and spinach frittata.

Paul, who previously worked with celebrity chef Andrew Turner and ran his own catering company, has been working closely with local farmers and producers.

The 34-year-old said: “I’ve inherited a good team around me who share my passion and fondness for creativity.

“The new menu I have developed celebrates the best of all things Yorkshire, but perhaps equally importantly I’m helping to pass on the knowledge and expertise I have learned during my career to the next generation.

“Skills like fish preparation and butchery are vital to producing high quality dishes and because every dish is cooked fresh from scratch, it means that special dietary requirements can easily be accommodated.”

Jason Gossp, the hotel’s sales manager, added: “Paul brings with him lots of energy, drive and experience and through the efforts he has already made, we’ve been able to support a number of new local producers and farmers.

“Paul’s first new menu reflects this commitment, placing seasonal produce and fresh ingredients at the heart of the hotel’s food offering.”

In Sheffield, one of the city’s street food markets will he held this weekend to coincide with Chinese New Year on Saturday January 28.

Street City takes place opposite Napoleon’s casino on Ecclesall Road, and to mark the Year of the Rooster will have four food vendors that specialise in oriental food, ranging from dim sum to noodles, and other traders have also been asked to put one Chinese inspired dish on the menu.

Organiser Dan Hatfield said “With our city’s strong links with China in mind we want to put on an event that gives our Sheffield twist on Chinese New Year.”

Trippets Lounge Bar on Trippet Lane in the city centre has also claimed another award, that of most outstanding new bar or restaurant 2016 from the Acquisition International Magazine. It is their third award in the 18 months they have been open.