Food news: Bringing old recipes back into fashion

Ancient British recipes are to be given a new lease of life at a special cookery workshop this weekend.

Turmeric ice cream and giant venison pasties will be among the dishes cooked up by Ivan Day, renowned food historian, at the School of Artisan Food at the Welbeck Estate near Worksop this weekend.

Cooks who take part will hail from as close by as Sheffield and as far away as Japan.

“The aim is to show that we cooked some of the greatest dishes in Europe - but history has been written by the French”, said Ivan.

“We want people to be aware of how absolutely extraordinary British food used to be, and how we have largely forgotten about it.

“We think that we know all about our traditions in this country but we don’t.”

Ivan and his pupils will use outdated methods and ancient equipment to create their meals.

He added: “When we make ice cream everyone is really surprised because people think that in the past they didn’t have the methods or it must not have been very good but actually in this country it dates back to the 1600s.

“In winter Chatsworth used to flood one of its fields so they would have lots of ice - and it was used for making ice cream.”

There are still places left on the two courses on September 3 and 4, a cost of £175 per place.

Call 01909 532 171 to discuss bookings. .

Meanwhile in Sheffield food start-up Slaww, which makes salads with a difference, is working with the City of Sheffield Swim Squad to help its elite athletes optimise their performance.

Luke Howdle and Nicholas Graingee were provided with Slaaw salads ahead of the US Open Swimming Championship, where they both won medals earlier this month.

Slaaw founder Sophie Lane set up the company after she was inspired by her travels around the world.

The Hallam graduate said: “From athletes like the swimmers and cyclists, to everyone who attends the markets, the food festival and the pop-up at Union Street where my food features, people haven’t only loved the taste of the salads - they’ve loved the colours and contrasts.”

Vegans and vegetarians have a new spot to try after The Graduate, Surrey Street, launched a new Greenhouse section of its menu as part of a refurbishment.

Other new dishes include sharing trays, grilled cheese and burgers.

