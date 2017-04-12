Fill your ears and bellies at new Village

Sheffield Food Festival has joined forces with local ale heroes, Thornbridge and Sentinel, to create the Eats, Treats and Beats Village.

The exciting new feature for the 2017 event will be located at the top of Fargate, and is designed to satisfy our fair city’s growing appetite for night markets, with a stylish stretch tent and al fresco seating surrounded by a hand picked selection of street food traders, open throughout the day and into the night.

Visitors will be able to enjoy delicious Caribbean food from Yabba, Napoli style pizza from Proove, melty, gooey, belly-warming poutine from the Gravy Train, as well as the unbeatable Cowboy Burgers.

The Eats, Treats & Beats Village will feature DJs and live performances to feed people’s ears as well as their bellies, along with a coffee shop open during the day and a bar stocked with Sentinel and Thornbridge Brewery real ales and lagers.

Bob Worm, managing director of Events Collective - the new team behind the festival - said: “It’s the element that Sheffield Food Festival has been missing. As we know from great events like Peddler and Street City, Sheffield folk love the combination of delicious street food, outstanding local beers and good music - it’s only right that Sheffield Food Festival should celebrate that.

“We’re really buzzing to be working with such fantastic local companies - Thornbridge are one of the best loved local brands and need no introduction, Sentinel have just won ‘Best Local Brewery’ in the Exposed Awards, and all of the Eats, Treats & Beats street food traders are Sheffield based.”

Simon Webster, CEO at Thornbridge Brewery, said: “We love food and we love Sheffield, so working with Sheffield Food Festival gave us a fantastic opportunity to combine the two.

“We have visited Sheffield Food Festival in the past, having teamed up with Hop Hideout previously and done tasting sessions, and always been impressed with the great range of choice on offer and vibrancy of the festival! We jumped at the opportunity to work with the new team and hope to build on our involvement in the future.”

Sentinel managing director and master brewer, Alex Barlow, added: “We think this is a fantastic opportunity to partner with two well-established local businesses and extend the food festival weekend in an exciting new direction.”

The Village will be open from 10am – 11pm on May 27-28, and until 6pm on May 29.