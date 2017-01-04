Doctor’s date with new healthy food remedy

Finding a healthy snack in an airport can be a fruitless task - with bland pasties and sugar-laden confectionary being the main items on offer.

Sheffield junior doctor Dr Asif Munaf and wife Aneesa turned their search for a less sugary drink on their way to Bangkok into a business idea, and have now launched their own business DATE Smoothies.

At first they sold the drinks - made with two dates, and no added sugar in their Eckington home - to friends or relatives but they recently sold out at Sheffield festive markets, are moving into healthy fast food restaurant Nourish, and hope to then go nationwide.

Dr Munaf, who is also a qualified personal trainer and the team medic for York City FC when he isn’t working at Chesterfield Hospital, said: “If you are at Heathrow you can go into WH Smith’s and pay £3.50 for a sandwich and a bottled drink but there is nothing healthy in there at all.

“I work with a lot of people who have diabetes and I have a PT qualification so I wanted to combine both of those skills to offer people an alternative.

The 38-year-old added: “We make everything at home, package them up and at first sold the smoothies to family and friends, but then we took them to three different markets around Sheffield at Christmas and three times they sold out.

“Feedback has been really positive and our website launched on December 31 - that’s going to take our orders for us.

“We are hoping to get into cafes across the UK.”

The gluten-free smoothies come in almond, dark chocolate, coffee and salted hazelnut flavours and are available online.

And on the subject of eating healthily...

Sheffield pub the Fat Cat is famous for its real ales.

But it has a new string to its bow after animal organisation PETA selected its festive menu as one of the top 12 ‘humane holiday fare’ entries.

The menu included a rich tomato and basil soup to start, a warming chestnut and mushroom puff pie as a main course, and an paricot and bramley crumble for dessert.

For those with a more hedonistic rather than detox-friendly approach to the New Year, Thornbridge Brewery has created ‘hangover sweets.’ They were made with confectionary manufacturer Simpkins of Sheffield and are all natural glucose drops with fruits of the forest natural flavourings and Ginseng extract.