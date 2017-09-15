Bake with Lizzie - salted caramel brownies

Have your say

Sheffield baker Lizzie Schofield is cooking up a weekly recipe for Star readers - inspired by the Great British Bake Off.

This week she said: “My salted caramel pretzel brownies will ensure you get yourself into a sticky situation and yes…we’re making salted caramel from scratch.”

Visit www.bakesbybutter.com for more recipes from Lizzie.

Ingredients

200g unsalted butter

200g chocolate, 70% cocoa solids

200g golden caster sugar

3 large eggs

130g plain flour

50g cocoa powder

For the salted caramel

40ml double cream

15g salted butter

60g caster sugar

40g golden syrup

Salted pretzels to decorate

Method

1. Start by making the caramel.

Combine the cream, half the butter and a pinch of sea salt in a pan. Whisk over a low heat for 2 to 3 minutes until just bubbling. Take off the heat and set aside.

2. Add the caster sugar and golden syrup to a pan, place over a low heat, do not stir. Gently swirl to help dissolve the sugar.

3. Once the sugar starts to dissolve increase the heat to medium, continue to swirl until the sugar turns into a golden caramel.

4. Take the pan off the heat and stir in the cream mixture with the remaining butter until combined. Set aside.

5. Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas 4. Grease and line a square baking tin. Place the butter and chocolate in a bowl over a pan of simmering water to melt. Stirring occasionally.

6. In a large mixing bowl beat the sugar and eggs until combined.

7. Beat in the chocolate mixture then; sift the flour and cocoa into the bowl and beat until smooth.

8. Pour half the brownie mixture into the tin and level with a spatula.

Using a teaspoon, spoon half of the remaining salted caramel on top of the mixture in 5 thick stripes.

Pour the rest of

the brownie mixture on top, evening out. Top with the remaining caramel in the same

pattern. Evenly space the pretzels on top of the mixture.

9. Bake for 25-30 minutes or until risen and firm.

When ready, gently shake the tin, the brownie should jiggle a little.

10. Let it cool completely in the tin before cutting into squares.

Sprinkle with a bit more sea salt to serve.