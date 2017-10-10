Bake with Lizzie: Festive take on Italian biscotti bake

It is Italian week on the Great British Bake Off - the first ever time the theme has been tried.
Sheffield baker Lizzie Schofield, who is providing a series of recipes to coincide with this year’s new look bake off on Channel 4, has baked a crunchy, sweet biscotti that’s packed with Christmas flavours for readers of The Star to try.
n Ingredients
250g plain flour
250g caster sugar
2 large eggs, beaten
1/2 tsp baking powder
75g dried cranberries
75g cashew nuts, roughly chopped
1 tsp ground cinnamon
1 tsp mixed spice
n Method
1. Heat the oven to 160C/140C fan. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.
2. In a large bowl mix the flour, sugar and baking powder.
Add the cranberries, cashew nuts, cinnamon and mixed spice and stir until everything is evenly dispersed.
3. Make a well in the centre and stir in the beaten eggs a little at a time.
It will start to lump together, to fully incorporate use your hands to work it together.
The dough shouldn’t be sticky at all.
4. Tip the dough onto a lightly floured surface, knead a little then cut in half.
Roll each half into a long log about 4cm in thickness. Transfer both logs to the baking tray spacing them out as they will spread in the oven. Bake for 30-35 minutes.
5. Leave the logs to cool on the tray for 10 minutes allowing the dough to firm up a little.
Transfer to a board and cut each log diagonally into 2-3cm slices.
6. Place the slices, cut side up, back on the baking tray. Return to the oven for 20-30 minutes, or until the biscotti are dry through the centre, turning halfway through.
7. Once baked, transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool completely.
n Recipe supplied by Lizzie Schofield,
n Follow her work on Twitter through the account @bakesbybutter or visit www.bakesbybutter.com for more information.
n Have you tried one of Lizzie’srecipes created just for Star readers?
Send your photographs to news@thestar.co.uk to see them published.
Please include your contact details and name in the email.
