Bake with Lizzie: Festive take on Italian biscotti bake

Have your say

It is Italian week on the Great British Bake Off - the first ever time the theme has been tried.

Sheffield baker Lizzie Schofield, who is providing a series of recipes to coincide with this year’s new look bake off on Channel 4, has baked a crunchy, sweet biscotti that’s packed with Christmas flavours for readers of The Star to try.

n Ingredients

250g plain flour

250g caster sugar

2 large eggs, beaten

1/2 tsp baking powder

75g dried cranberries

75g cashew nuts, roughly chopped

1 tsp ground cinnamon

1 tsp mixed spice

n Method

1. Heat the oven to 160C/140C fan. Line a baking tray with greaseproof paper.

2. In a large bowl mix the flour, sugar and baking powder.

Add the cranberries, cashew nuts, cinnamon and mixed spice and stir until everything is evenly dispersed.

3. Make a well in the centre and stir in the beaten eggs a little at a time.

It will start to lump together, to fully incorporate use your hands to work it together.

The dough shouldn’t be sticky at all.

4. Tip the dough onto a lightly floured surface, knead a little then cut in half.

Roll each half into a long log about 4cm in thickness. Transfer both logs to the baking tray spacing them out as they will spread in the oven. Bake for 30-35 minutes.

5. Leave the logs to cool on the tray for 10 minutes allowing the dough to firm up a little.

Transfer to a board and cut each log diagonally into 2-3cm slices.

6. Place the slices, cut side up, back on the baking tray. Return to the oven for 20-30 minutes, or until the biscotti are dry through the centre, turning halfway through.

7. Once baked, transfer to a wire rack and leave to cool completely.

n Recipe supplied by Lizzie Schofield,

n Follow her work on Twitter through the account @bakesbybutter or visit www.bakesbybutter.com for more information.

n Have you tried one of Lizzie’srecipes created just for Star readers?

Send your photographs to news@thestar.co.uk to see them published.

Please include your contact details and name in the email.