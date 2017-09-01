Feast of fun at annual farm fair

Sample a mouth-watering selection of the finest food and shop until you drop at the annual Whirlow Hall Farm fair.

The event takes place on Sunday, September 10, between 11am and 4pm, and will be opened by Shaune Doane of The Everley Pregnant Brothers.

Sentinel, voted ‘best local brewery’ in the 2017 Exposed Awards, will be there with their pop up bar where you can enjoy a pint of something cold, with some delicious street food from Dim Sum Sue, pizza from Netheredge Pizza company, pies from Pie Eyed or feast on the famous Whirlow hog roast and barbecue. Spend the afternoon relaxing and watching the entertainment in the main arena or acoustic beer tent, or opt for some family fun in the children’s festival garden.

Greentop Circus will be on hand to teach a range of hand held equipment such as diabolo, plate spinning and juggling, as well as balancing equipment tightwire, unicycles and stilts.

There will also be Punch and Judy on hand to entertain with a free show, magic and balloon modelling.

All Critters Great and Small will bring the zoo to you.

A spokesman said: “We will be welcoming a menagerie of weird and wonderful exotic animals including snakes, spiders, rats and many creepy crawlies.

“An exciting day of animal encounters of all kinds. Visitors will get the chance to meet the farm animals and our team will be on hand to give talks and answer questions you may have. Our animal handling barn will be open too.”

Admission is free for children aged 13 and under, adults £6. There is free car parking.

Other attractions include falconry, beekeeping, pony riding, dog agility and face painting.