Win a luxury VIP experience at Cineworld Sheffield

To celebrate the action-packed blockbuster release of Thor: Ragnarok, Cineworld Sheffield is giving away the ultimate VIP movie experience to one lucky film fan and their guest.

Launching in Cineworld cinemas from Tuesday, October 24, movie buffs across the region will have the option to watch the mighty Thor battle against all-powerful Hela in the most luxurious setting – at Cineworld Sheffield’s exclusive VIP screen.

Food, soft drinks and comfy seats are all part of the package

The cinema’s VIP screen offers the next level in cinema comfort the moment guests walk through the door, with access to a welcoming private lounge serving refreshing beverages ahead of the film.

VIP screenings also treat guests to the ultimate in relaxation with supersize, specially designed leather 'lazy boy' style reclining seats and individual tables – as well as a delicious light buffet prepared by a local chef and unlimited soft drinks for the duration of the evening.

With Thor, one of the most highly anticipated film releases this year, Cineworld is offering one local film fan and their guest the chance to experience the movie star treatment for one night only – with two FREE tickets to a Thor VIP film screening of their choice.

To be in with a chance of winning, all you have to do is answer this question: What can guests enjoy an unlimited amount of during a VIP screening?

Email your answer to callum.page@jpress.co.uk and please type Cineworld Sheffield Competition in the subject line, including your full name, address and daytime telephone number.

The competition closes on Monday, October 30, at 23:59. The winner will be notified on or after Tuesday, October 31. T&Cs apply.*

