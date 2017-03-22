Cast hosts 100 musicians for special 275th anniversary concert of Handel’s Messiah

Doncaster flagship theatre Cast is to host Doncaster Choral Society and the National Festival Orchestra, bringing together on stage 100 musicians, for a special 275th anniversary concert of Handel’s Messiah on Saturday April 1.

Messiah occupies a unique position in the hearts of musicians and music-lovers. This special concert on the eve of Passion Sunday celebrates the very first performance of Messiah in Dublin 1742.

The 80 strong Doncaster Choral Society, conducted by Simon Lindley, will be joined by the National Festival Orchestra led by Sally Robinson and soloists Joanne Dexter (soprano), Margaret McDonald (mezzo-soprano), Richard Rowe (tenor) and Alan Fairs (bass). At the organ will be David Houlder and on harpsichord will be Alan Horsey.

Simon Lindley, Doncaster Choral Society Musical Director, said: ‘The Doncaster members have a great understanding of true Handelian style and, more than many similar groups, strive for enterprise as well as excellence in all their undertakings. It is a real delight to work each week with such committed singers’

Messiah will be the third concert at Cast by Doncaster Choral Society since the flagship theatre opened in September 2013. A further concert featuring Karl Jenkins’s The Armed Man – A Mass for Peace is planned for Armistice commemorations in November 2018.

Ticket for Doncaster Choral Society’s Messiah are £16.50 (£9.50 under 16s) and available from Box Office on 01302 303 959 and online at castindoncaster.com.