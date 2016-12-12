BREAKING: One of the UK's hottest stars Jess Glynn coming to Yorkshire

One of the UK’s hottest stars Jess Glynne will be performing in Yorkshire next year..

The Triple Brit Award nominee and platinum selling artist heads to the Scarborough Open Air Theatre on Friday August 11 for what promises to be a stunning headline performance.

Tickets for Jess’s concert at Scarborough OAT – Europe’s largest outdoor theatre – go on sale at 9am on Wednesday, December 14.

Jess said: “It’s going to be great fun playing at Scarborough Open Air Theatre on August 11. I love outdoor shows and so I can’t wait to share a summer’s evening on the beautiful Yorkshire coast with my fans.”

Smashing her way into the nation’s consciousness as the vocalist on Clean Bandit’s 2014 Grammy Award-winning Number 1 hit Rather Be, Jess has since become one of the biggest UK breakthrough acts of recent years.

The North London-born singer is one of only two British female solo artists to have five consecutive UK number one singles.

Her chart-topping debut album, I Cry When I Laugh – which includes the singles Right Here, Hold My Hand, Don't Be So Hard on Yourself and Take Me Home – turned double platinum in the UK, making it the biggest selling debut album of 2015.

2016 has been another massive year for Jess, with a sold-out UK arena tour under her belt plus being nominated for British Breakthrough Act, British Female Solo Artist and British Single for Hold My Hand at this year’s Brit Awards.

Jess Glynne joins, Olly Murs, Cliff Richard, The Beach Boys, UB40 featuring Ali, Astro and Mickey Virtue and indie stars The Charlatans among the star-studded headliners already announced at Scarborough OAT for 2017.

The Scarborough OAT concert is presented by promoters Cuffe and Taylor, whose Director Peter Taylor said: “Jess Glynne is one of the biggest stars in the UK right now and we are delighted to be bringing her to Scarborough Open Air Theatre.

“Her live shows are stunning, packed with the songs that have been the soundtrack to the last couple of years so we simply cannot wait for August 11th.”

Tickets go on sale at 9am Wednesday December 14. They are available from www.ticketmaster.co.uk or www.scarboroughopenairtheatre.com and in person or by calling Scarborough Open Air Theatre Box Office (0844 844 0444 ) or Discover Yorkshire Coast Tourism Bureau (01723 383636).