Big name launch for ‘Pioneer’ing Dronfield folk

Dronfield’s Pioneer Club is living up to its name. It is set to become the town’s first dedicated folk and acoustic-roots music venue and it’s bagged an internationally renowned singer-songwriter for its launch night.

Pete Morton-well known to folk-roots buffs and just back from touring Germany - is interrupting his UK Christmas Tour to play a one-off at the Club on December 15th – ensuring the new venture, organised by the newly-formed Dronfield Folk Collective - gets off to a rousing start. Other major acts have also already been confirmed for the future.

“It’s fantastic to have been asked to be the guest for the opening night of Dronfield Folk,” said Pete. “I had the pleasure of playing in the town some years ago and was amazed to find so many great performers and singers keeping music thriving in and around the town, just out of sheer love of it. So it’s a huge privilege to be asked to launch their new venture and I’m really looking forward to it.”

While the Pioneer Club has long been a fixture in the town, it underwent new management last year, when three local businessmen, seized an opportunity to take it over and revamp it. “It’s a well-established and much-loved local club and as long standing members, we decided we wanted to ensure it had a future,” said John Marples, joint manager, along with Steve Gough and Martin Peace.

While Dronfield boasts a thriving live local music scene, with many of its pubs playing host to popular open-mic nights for a wide variety of music genres, there’s no dedicated venue for professional folk and acoustic-roots artists.

“We’re very excited about launching a folk night at the club,” said John. “We felt there was an opening in Dronfield for a regular venue for this type of music offering and we’re sure this will be the start of many great nights to come.”

Elaine Dennison, local musician and member of Dronfield Folk Collective said: “We’re keen to bring `folk’ music to a new generation and to show those who think it’s just about traditional ballads and tales of woe, that It’s so much more than that – as is typified by an artist like Pete Morton.

“And that is why we are incredibly excited and honoured he’s agreed to do the opening show for us. He has a very busy schedule and has squeezed us in. We couldn’t have wished for a better start or endorsement.

“Now we have a regular venue, we will be bringing big names and professional musicians to Dronfield regularly, as well being a showcase for local talent.”

The show takes place at the Pioneer Club, Stonelow Road, Dronfield on Thursday 15th December. Doors open at 6.30pm with local bands providing the support. There is also freshly cooked hot food on offer, including pie&peas; bacon cobs and chip butties, plus a great section of local real ales from Drone Valley community Brewery and Kelham Island .

Tickets cost £6 in advance, (£7 on the door) and are available from The Pioneer Club: Tel: 0770 4733236 and The Three Tuns Pub, Cemetery Road, Dronfield, Tel: 07958 688595 or 01246 410556 and the Coach and Horses, Sheffield Road, Dronfield, Tel: 01246 413269.

Find Dronfield Folk on Facebook for more information or go to: www.petemorton.com or www.thepioneerclub.co.uk.