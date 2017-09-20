An Officer and a Gentleman and George’s Marvellous Medicine among new productions at Sheffield Theatres

Sheffield Theatres has announced a cluster of new productions set to take the stage next year, including Roald Dahl’s George’s Marvellous Medicine and the musical adaptation of An Officer and a Gentleman.

Tickets for all productions are now on sale to Centre Stage members - who enjoy exclusive discounts and priority booking. General booking will open on Saturday 23 September at 10.00am.

The magic of George’s Marvellous Medicine comes to the Lyceum Theatre from Tuesday 23 – Saturday 27 January. See Roald Dahl’s treasured tale brought to pizz-whizzing life in front of your eyes, when George decides to attempt to cure his Grandmother of her cruelty and embarks on a rather marvellous adventure.

Ronald Harwood’s Quartet follows four mature opera singers as they get to grips with getting older. In Sheffield from Monday 19 – Saturday 24 February at the Lyceum, it stars Wendi Peters, Sue Holderness, Paul Nicholas and Jeff Rawle.

Audiences can enjoy one of the most successful comedies of all time as the global phenomenon that is ART visits the Lyceum. Straight from a successful run at the Old Vic theatre, ART runs Monday 16 – Saturday 21 April and stars Nigel Havers, Denis Lawson and Stephen Tompkinson.

James Graham’s political drama This House will be at the Lyceum from Tuesday 29 May – Saturday 2 June as part of its UK tour following an acclaimed run at the National Theatre. Critically renowned, it strips politics down to the practical realities of behind the scenes.

Sheffield Lyceum will be swept off its feet Monday 4 – Saturday 9 June as An Officer and a Gentleman comes to town. A brand new musical based on the 1982 Oscar-winning film starring Richard Gere; expect romance, iconic scenes and huge musical hits including Girls Just Wanna Have Fun and Material Girl.

These exciting shows are available to Centre Stage members now, with general booking opening on Saturday 23 September at 10.00am by either calling the Box Office on 0114 249 6000 or visiting