All you need to know about Cliffhanger, Sheffield’s adrenaline-fuelled festival of the outdoors

This year's Cliffhanger festival - a weekend celebrating the outdoor charms of Sheffield and its surrounds - promises to be the biggest yet.

The city has been turned into a giant playground for this weekend’s event, with demonstrations of activities including climbing, mountain-biking and skateboarding - and the chance to have a go yourself.

The free extravaganza of open-air pursuits is happening at locations across the city until Sunday, including the Peace Gardens, Tudor Square, Millennium Square and the Winter Garden.

It got underway last night with an evening of live music, activities, demonstrations and refreshments in Devonshire Green.

That will also be the venue for the British Bouldering Championships, where some of the nation's best climbers will battle it out on a purpose-built wall today and tomorrow in what is sure to be one of the festival highlights.

Gary Clifton, major events manager at Sheffield Council, said: "For the first time last year, we decided to hold the ever-popular Cliffhanger festival in the city centre rather than in a park, and this was an undoubted success.

"The city centre location and the removal of an admission fee brought thousands more people to the event, including more young people, students, and those who perhaps wouldn’t otherwise have thought to try out activities such as bouldering, slacklining or skateboarding.

"The location also fits perfectly with Sheffield’s status as The Outdoor City and our reputation as the UK’s leading destination for people seeking that unique combination of outdoor adventure and city centre culture."

The adrenaline-fuelled festival is the latest in a series of outdoor events hosted in the city, including the final stage of the Tour de Yorkshire bike race and the second annual Outdoor City Weekender, which incorporated the Howard Street Dual mountain bike contest and the Sheffield Adventure Film Festival, among other attractions.

This year's Cliffhanger festival is sponsored by Sheffield BID (Business Improvement District), with other backers including the University of Derby.

9 July 2016.... The 'Cliffhanger' outdoor festival took place in the centre of Sheffield this weekend. As well as the headline event, The British Bouldering Championships, other events included mountain biking, parkour and skateboarding. Picture Scott Merrylees

Sheffield BID manager Diane Jarvis described the festival as 'one of the city centre’s most exciting and unique events'.

For a full lineup of events, visit www.theoutdoorcity.co.uk

Diving lessons were on offer in the Peace Gardens, Sheffield, United Kingdom, 9th July 2016. Photo by Glenn Ashley.