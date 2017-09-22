Two golds and a silver for Sheffield table tennis league star Stephen Horsfield in six nations veterans

Stephen Horsfield has returned from Guernsey with a clutch of medals following his triumph at the veterans (Over-40s) six nations championships.

England’s ninth-ranked veteran struck gold in the team event with a 4-1 victory over Ireland. Stephen again teamed up with England No 2 Andy Trott (Northants) to face Ireland in the doubles final, which the English pair won to pocket a second gold.

In a match that went the distance, Stephen claimed silver in the singles event, narrowly losing out to Ireland’s No 1 Daryl Strong.

* Shaun Bibby, captain of the South Yorkshire county seniors team, is assembling a squad he believes will challenge for promotion from Division Two A – the third tier of the county championships competition - this season.

The opening round of matches is at the Draycott club - Derby on Saturday December 2 and Bibby Bibby said: “We have in South Yorkshire a wealth of table tennis talent. We will field a strong team which I believe will make the leap forward”.

* Some of the leading local players played for Redland Bats in Division 2A in the first round of the British veterans league at the Derby Arena.

Scorpions’ Shaun Bibby went undefeated with 6/6 and Andrew Horsfield (Stocksbridge) returned with a creditable 7/10. Redland are placed third in a division where the top two are promoted.

Janet Adams is set to make a welcome return to the Sheffield Table Tennis league in the colours of Rotherham Scorpions. As a student at Sheffield University, Janet Deakin competed at the highest level and took back-to-back Sheffield women’s singles titles in 1983 and 1984.

After capturing the women’s doubles title with Melanie Seaton in 1982, she partnered Josette Ryalls to victory in 1984 and 1987.

Saint Albion’s Neil Bailey won his solitary men’s singles title in 1982 and she teamed up with him to take the mixed title in the same year. Janet is ranked eighth in the England veterans women’s list and will be a tremendous asset to Scorpions.