Top Owlerton tips and cards for June 16 and 17 greyhound meetings

Susies Stella (trap 1) is our Nap selection in Race 15 at Owlerton tonight.

She continues to show consistency in this class - winning two out of the last five, either side of a string of placed efforts - and is the one to beat.

The in-form Joanne Lowe track newcomer track newcomer posted a personal best 16.03s two back when winning and can make another bold bid taking the short route round.

Boozed Jupiter (trap 5) is our NB in Race 14. He can showcase his early pace to dominate over the top in this five-runner line-up to boost his grade strike-rate and make a return to the podium.

For the Saturday night double we go for Tagalong Mikey and Morgans Dinozzo.

Don’t expect much of a working man’s price in the five-runner penultimate race (Race 13) but the in-form trap 2 runner Tagalong Mikey is given a class test by being moved up to top grade action. The Norman Melbourne dog has won three out of his last five races - albeit in lesser company - and should arrive in with his tail up following a solid victory last time out. He has the early pace to unsettle his rivals and should make his presence felt on the promotion.

If they gave awards out for hitting the crossbar then Morgans Dinozzo (Race 9, trap 3) would have a healthy collection following a string of near misses but he deserves another chance. This Lisa Stephenson newcomer has every chance to make his track breakthrough and can hopefully make his useful early pace count - but a warning, his rival on the immediate inside could also have a say in this.

* Owlerton tonight (Jun 26) Race 1 18.39 500m Flat (A4) 1 Esker Jamie; 2 Travel Viloin; 3 Dromoher Breeze; 4 Flawless Flash; 5 Mustang Pursuit; 6 Swift Painter

Race 2 18.56 280m Flat (D3) 1 Cruz On Kane; 2 No Emotion; 3 Swift Enfield; 4 Longrange Pick; 5 Casino Bound; 6 Hedsor Indigo

Race 3 19.11500m Flat (A6) 1 Swift Demi; 2 Sporting Panda; 3 Townside Comet; 4 Sausage Roulette; 5 Check In Charlie; 6 Imabarbiegirl

Race 4 19.27 280m Flat (D4) 1 Sulolane Dara; 2 Appy Thomaas; 3 Townside Star; 4 Fearsome Monroe; 5 Slaneyside Lizzy, 6 Iconic Belle

Race 5 19.43 500m Flat (A6) 1 Head Iton Cheeky; 2 Mattersey Milly; 3 Melodys Stellar; 4 Townside Monroe; 5 Dawn Surprise; 6 Royston Bobby

Race 6 19.58 500m Flat (A5) 1 Peekaboo Freddie; 2 Swift Chip; 3 Vintage Tagg; 4 Howliknowya; 5 Stormy Cocojohn; 6 Adraville Scart

Race 7 20.14 500m Flat (A5) 1 Cals Villa; 2 Braetimer; 3 Ragatank Lad; 4 Morgans Mac; 5 Slatta Blue; 6 Iconic Samson

Race 8 20.31 500m Flat (A4) 1 Nailers Hawk; 2 Lazy Pearl; 3 Headleys Road; 4 Steves Summer; 5 Rockmount Fizz; 6 Break Builder

Race 9 20.47 500m Flat (A7) 1 Ivys Ray; 2 Hi Silver Heals; 3 Southwind Lucy; 4 Rocket Rian; 5 Holy Well; 6 Geneva Kristy

Race 10 21.02 500m Flat (A7) 1 Hi I Amber; 2 Shes All There; 3 Mucky Melody; 4 Friskyforwhiskey; 5 Mill Venetian; 6 Judge That Boyo

Race 11 21.17 500m Flat (A4) 1 Yahoo Linda; 2 War Stick; 3 Droopys Extra; 4 Kranky Toni; 5 Cooneen Maggie; 6 Coney De Campes

Race 12 21.33 660m Flat Handicap 1 Slaneyside Frich; 2 Rashers Legend; 3 Stormy Maryrose; 4 Ballyhall Hero; 5 Slaneyside Kiwi; 6 Medal Mayhem

Race 13 21.50 500m Flat (A8) 1 Peekaboo Spot; 2 Suntan Lady; 3 Tanora; 4 Oneco All; 5 Geelo Hope; 6 Ferndale Kitten

Race 14 22.07 Flat (A2) 1 Westoe Moretti; 2 Seagrave Jack; 3 Springwell Matty; 4 Spitfire Pilot; 5 Russanda Brax; 6 Vacant

Race 15 22.23 280m Flat (D2) 1 Susies Stella; 2 Mustang Mack; 3 Stepaside Radebe; 4 Vanity; 5 Carry On; 6 Clangers Lad

Race 16 22.40 500m Flat (A5) 1 Killotteran Lucy; 2 Skip It Always; 3 On Stage Bonnie; 4 Question Time; 5 Ashgrove Milly; 6 Home Blessing

* Saturday - Race 1 19.25 500m Flat (A2) 1 Hitch Bit; 2 Our Lady Jane; 3 Swift Ruth; 4 Another Rouge; 5 Debbycot Roy; 6 VACANT

Race 2 19.40 280m Flat (D3) 1 Flyaway Sally; 2 Daboybrian; 3 Night Of Thunder; 4 Monamintra Jodie; 5 Lisnasure; 6 Star Power

Race 3 19.55 500m Flat (A3) 1 Swift Bruno; 2 Geelo Olly; 3 Chips and Cheese; 4 River Blitz; 5 Coolyboy Blitz; 6 Bearly Legal

Race 4 20.10 500m Hurdle Handicap 1 Areo Invicta; 2 Whinmoor Vixen; 3 Morell Zeva; 4 Gotoon Snipper; 5 Droopys Realm; 6 Swift Sam

Race 5 20.25 500m Flat (A2) 1 Russelena Doll; 2 Demesne Heiress; 3 Tick Tock Rime; 4 Rackethall Song; 5 Geelo Brenny; 6 VACANT

Race 6 20.40 500m Flat (A3) 1 Miss The Flight; 2 Swift Broseley; 3 Logee Bauer; 4 Best Judgement; 5 Yahoo Angela; 6 Ghost Buster

Race 7 20.55 500m Flat (A4) 1 Unique Nero; 2 Magna Snape; 3 Amazing Hero; 4 Voltair Lass; 5 Geelo Senator; 6 Lindrick Ronnie

Race 8 21.10 500m Flat (A4) 1 Isnt That Nice; 2 Deltic Sahara; 3 Slaneyside Kirby; 4 Soberano Prince; 5 Debbycot Ruby; 6 Magna Park

Race 9 21.25 500m Flat (A6) 1 Quality Control; 2 Townside Becky; 3 Morgans Dinozzo; 4 Russelena Lea; 5 Layas Girl; 6 Troydale Ronnie

Race 10 21.40 500m Flat (A6) 1 Lets Go Six; 2 Take That Sky; 3 Tagalong Bobby; 4 Graiguenoe Star; 5 Only Change; 6 Slippy Babs

Race 11 21.55 500m Flat (A5) 1 Marciano; 2 Geelo Clarky; 3 Bothar Beag; 4 Scotchrath; 5 Tias May; 6 Jaydee

Race 12 22.10 660m Flat Handicap 1 Black Dante; 2 Townside Xenia; 3 Geelo Millions; 4 Lightfoot Janna; 5 Truly A Blade; 6 Doonanes Sally

Race 13 22.25 500m Flat (A1) 1 Dash Away Wink; 2 Tagalong Mikey; 3 Killacolla View; 4 Headleys Candy; 5 Swift Twister; 6 Swift Darius

Race 14 22.40 500m Flat (A5) 1 Ceridwens Rage; 2 Barricane Pirate; 3 Glenbuck Rose; 4 Lightfoot Niamh; 5 Townside Titan; 6 Drumna Frost.

* Owlerton hosts its annual Ladies Day on July 4. Various hospitality packages will be available in addition to a bumper Tuesday evening race meeting. Gates open at 6pm.