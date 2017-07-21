Have your say

Joe Stamford and Craig Lawrence became Birley Academy and Birley Primary table tennis champions respectively, following an eventful tournament which attracted 20 competitors.

The event was sponsored by the Sheffield United Community Foundation in collaboration with the Vulcan Redtooth Table Tennis Club.

Table tennis tournament at Birley Academy

In the primary final, Craig Lawrence narrowly overcame Oscar Green and the pair received their trophies from Vulcan’s head coach Alan Lowe.

Joe Stamford received the winner’s trophy in the junior event having got the better of Emmerson Houson in straight games in an absorbing final.

Rachel Charles of the Sheffield United Community Foundation presented the pair with trophies and every player received tee shirts and certificates from Rachel on behalf of the foundation.

The Birley table tennis project received the support of the then Lord Mayor - Councillor Denise Fox - in January, when 300 children played throughout the day, in a promotional event organised by the Vulcan club and supported by former Olympian Andrea Holt of Table Tennis England.