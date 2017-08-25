Rotherham swimmer Ellie Greenwood wins eight medals in World and British transplant games

Twelve-year-old Rotherham swimmer Ellie Greenwood came home with an amazing eight medals from the World and British Transplant Games.

Ellie, of Chapeltown Swimming Club, won gold in the 100m backstroke and bronze in the 50m backstroke in the World Games in Malaga.

And she scooped two golds (25m and 50m backstroke), three silvers (25m and 50m breaststroke and 25m butterfly) and a bronze (100m relay) in the British Games in North Lanarkshire.

Now Ellie has been invited to a training session next month at the Olympic Park in London with her GB coach Jeremy Latham.

She is thrilled to be using the pool in which her inspiration Ellie Simmonds swam in at the Para-Olympics.

Her next big goal is to keep training and hopefully get selected for the next World Games in Newcastle 2019.

Ellie, who has been part of the Chapeltown club since she was nine, said: “I didn’t feel confident about the world games because I felt other people were tougher than me.

“I didn’t get a lot of sleep but instead of doing badly I did brilliantly and when I got my medals it was amazing.”