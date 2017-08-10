Steel City Cup dates for Owlerton - plus tips and cards for Aug 11 and 12

Yorkshire’s top racing venue will see the return of its most prestigious race in the next few weeks as the Steel City Cup comes to town.

The event attracts greyhounds and trainers from across the country

The heats of the prestigious tournament – which has been staged at Owlerton since 1974 – are on Tuesday August 22.

Twelve dogs go through to the semi-finals at Owlerton on Tuesday, August 29 with the final on September 5.

The six fastest greyhounds in the semis will then go head-to-head in the 500m final, which will be televised live on Sky Sports, with Sheffield trainers among those hoping to claim the event’s £10,000 winner’s prize.

* Kranky Toni is tonight’s Nap at Owlerton (Race 7). Her sizzling early pace gives her a chance to answer this class test off the back of a make-all success in lower grade. The back-story also points to a previous win up the competition ladder and given that she won with something in hand last time out means she has to be worth consideration.

It is difficult to get away from recent form when assessing Lisnasure (NB, Trap 5 Race 13). In a five-runner affair, do not expect a working man’s price about the in-form Sean Davy runner, nevertheless the locals keep flooding in for this bitch. She has won three out of her last five races - including two in this grade .

Owlerton tonight (Fri, Aug 11) - Race 1 18.38 500m Flat (A5) 1 Magna Shape; 2 Charge Ahead; 3 Peekaboo George; 4 Logic Reason; 5 Only Change; 6 Troydale Ronnie

Race 2 18.56 280m Flat (D3) 1 Bullfinch Mick; 2 Lostrigg Jack; 3 Longrange Pick; 4 Ballymac Benji; 5 Casino Bound; 6 Carry On

Race 3 19.11 500m Flat Handicap 1 Busy Rebel; 2 Tanora; 3 Mid Tipp Betty; 4 Lets Go Six; 5 Vigorous Chuckie; 6 Swift Rocco

Race 4 19.26 500m Flat (A5) 1 Mattersy Blue; 2 His Nibs; 3 Ragatank Lad; 4 Smurfing Assasin; 5 Fulham Flyer; 6 Bearly Legal

Race 5 19.42 500m Flat (A4) 1 Miss The Flight; 2 Heeza Bantam; 3 Sullane Jet; 4 Brazen Samurai; 5 Swirling Stream; 6 Shotgun Slade

Race 6 19.58 500m Flat (A4) 1 Brazen Desire; 2 Yahoo Linda; 3 Theres A Reason; 4 Tias May; 5 My Girl Dian; 6 Slippy Babs

Race 7 20.13 500m Flat (A3) 1 Travel Violin; 2 Curly Watts; 3 Harton Monkey; 4 Mystical Girl; 5 Kranky Toni; 6 Home Blessing

Race 8 20.28 500m Flat (A2) 1 Haroldinio; 2 Vera Vang; 3 Fearsome Solar; 4 Another Rogue; 5 Swift Twister; 6 Brazen Speed

Race 9 20.43 500m Flat (A2) 1 Dash Away Wink; 2 Tagalong Mikey; 3 Masalda Bing; 4 Spitfire Pilot; 5 Coolboy Blitz; 6 Swift Darius

Race 10 20.58 500m Flat (A7) 1 Bahamian Sky; 2 Ballymac Heidi; 3 Southwind Lucy; 4 Shianns Lass; 5 Kilvil Skylark; 6 Magnificent Hawk

Race 11 21.14 500m Flat (A5) 1 Slaneyside Frich; 2 Marciano; 3 On Stage Bonnie; 4 Monroe Supreme; 5 Myleens Elite; 6 Brooklawn Loch

Race 12 21.33 500m Hurdle Handicap 1 Whinmoor Vixen; 2 Aero Invicta; 3 Lazy Pearl; 4 Tornaroy Torment; 5 Droopys Realm; 6 Swift Sam

Race 13 21.50 280m Flat (D2) 1 The Real Deal; 2 Tullymurry Wings; 3 Skip It Hanney; 4 Return The Call; 5 Lisnasure; 6 Rennie Mac

Race 14 22.07 500m Flat (A7) 1 Carriglad Adele; 2 Fionns First; 3 Sapphire Man; 4 Sausage Roulette; 5 Troydale Alex; 6 Iconic Belle

Race 15 22.23 500m Flat (A5) 1 Farley Boy; 2 Swift Minstral; 3 Vintage Tagg; 4 Bothar Beag; 5 Hour Glass Becky; 6 Royston Bobby

Race 1622.40 500m Flat (A6) 1 Emilys Princess; 2 Killotteran Lucy; 3 Elusive Haircut; 4 Stepaside Lucas; 5 Fahee Bell; 6 Fair Game

TOMORROW- Race 1 19.25 500m Flat (A6) 1 Tazibel Express; 2 El Sabio; 3 Tomhoes Treausre; 4 Graiguenoe Star; 5 Layas Girl; 6 Black Dante

Race 2 19.40 500m Flat (A6) 1 Swift Demi; 2 Slaneyside Hugo; 3 Sheeza Bantam; 4 Joella Sarah; 5 Mustang Pursuit; 6 Magna Park

Race 3 19.55 280m Flat (D4) 1 Corner Maybe; 2 Fearsome Fever; 3 Joella Daisy; 4 Skip It Django; 5 Cimla Cash; 6 Run China Lad

Race 4 20.10 500m Flat (A2) 1 Ballycowen Colm; 2 Yahoo Pearl; 3 Chips And Cheese; 4 Flawless Flash; 5 Debbycot; VACANT

Race 5 20.25 500m Flat (A3) 1 Lightfoot Janna; 2 Pirate Army; 3 Yahoo Ticketyboo; 4 El Hamis; 5 Candlelightdream; 6 Harton Hondo

Race 6 20.40 500m Flat (A1) 1 Droopys Podge; 2 Swift Aspen; 3 Slaneyside Bingo; 4 Palatine Boss; 5 Coolvanny Dawn; 6 Harton Derwent

Race 7 20.55 660m Flat Handicap 1 Slaneyside Kiwi; 2 Soviet Lady; 3 Rashers Legend; 4 Swift Fantasia; 5 Harton Grand; 6 Harton Black

Race 8 21.10 500m Flat (A1) 1 Ballymac Sheehy; 2 Joella Eske; 3 Jaxx Teller; 4 Swift Lyncea; 5 Mexican Peso; 6 Droopys Baresi

Race 9 21.25 500m Flat (A6) 1 So Its Emily; 2 Sister Sledge; 3 Joella Rosie; 4 Townside Monroe; 5 Amazing Charm; 6 Divine Joy

Race 10 21.40 500m (A5) 1 Truly A Blade; 2 Cill Dubh Shane; 3 Russanda Ranby; 4 Dirty Dollar; 5 Fruitful Mover; 6 Hellfire Lady

Race 11 21.55 280m Flat (D3) 1 Lisdean Snitch; 2 All Time Great; 3 Fearsome Kate; 4 Mustang Lucky; 5 Laughing Legend; 6 Lacken Berrie

Race 12 22.10 500m Flat (A5) 1 Cals Villa; 2 Skip It Always; 3 Morgans Mac; 4 Fearsome Monroe; 5 Swift Painter; 6 Shes Mas

Race 13 22.25 280m Flat (D4) 1 Townside Mercury; 2 High Performance; 3 Killeacle Jewel; 4 Marinas Spark; 5 Logans Treasure; 6 Mucky Bridie

Race 14 22.40 500m Flat (A5) 1 Mucky Melody; 2 Grove Field; 3 Jetts Legend; 4 Magna Babe; 5 West Of Dromin; 6 Geelo Dottie