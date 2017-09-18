Watch: Three-time world squash champion Nick Matthew to retire at the end of the 2017/18 season

Nick Matthew has confirmed he will retire from playing at the end of the 2017/18 squash season.

The Sheffield star is regarded by many as one of the greatest players of all time, having claimed three world titles, three British Open crowns and three Commonwealth Games gold medals.

The 37-year-old has also spent a total of 19 months at the top of the PSA world rankings.

In an announcement posted on his Youtube channel ‘Nick Matthew Squash’, Matthew said: “I’ve decided after a lot thought and talking with family and friends, this is going to be my last season on the PSA World Tour. But it’s not sad, I’m really excited by the opportunity ahead in my last season ahead on the tour.”

Matthew said his focus is on peaking for the world championships, which will be staged in Manchester in December, and the 2018 Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in Australia.

He said: “We’ve got the World Championships in Manchester; I’ve got some amazing memories of the last time the Worlds was in Manchester.

“Then there are the Commonwealth Games on the Gold Coast in April 2018; it’s one of my favourite events ever, pulling on that England shirt and I’ll be doing everything in my power to win a fourth gold medal.

“Potentially my last tournament ever will be the British Open so what a way to finish, in my home country, one of the most traditional titles in squash.

“Looking back I’m so privileged to have met so many people and shared so many memories along the way. I’ve had all the threes, three world titles, three Commonwealth Games gold medals and three British Opens so hopefully I can get a fourth one of those this season.”

Nick Matthew with his Commonwealth Games medals

Matthew has lifted 35 PSA world tour titles in his illustrious career and was awarded an OBE (Order of British Empire) in 2015 for Services to Squash.

“A big, big thank you to all the squash fans out there who have supported me throughout my career at home and abroad,” he added.

“The support has been absolutely amazing; I think this is my 20th season on the world tour, but I’ve been playing since the age of eight and have made so many friends around the world, thank you for your support.”