Speedway: Todd Kurtz faces race against time to be fit for Sheffield Tigers play-off duel

Sheffield star Todd Kurtz admits his thumb injury is “touch and go” as they prepare to get their SGB Championship play-off campaign underway on Thursday.

Kurtz has missed the Tigers’ last six meetings as they secured their spot at the top of the table.

He was due to attempt to get back on a bike after their clash with Redcar today to test out the injury before rain caused the meeting to be called off.

It now leaves the 25-year-old in limbo ahead of their semi-final first leg against Glasgow on Thursday before they head to Scotland for the second leg next Tuesday (7.30).

But Kurtz is determined to prove his fitness and ensure he has a big part to play in their battle for title glory.

“It’s a bit touch and go at the minute,” Kurtz said. “I probably could ride if I really had to, but I don’t want to aggravate it any more.

“It’s just silly little things like pulling my trousers up or putting gloves on which are difficult, so it’s grip strength which is the concern.

“The last few meetings we’ve had haven’t been too important so I didn’t want to make it worse, but I’ll hopefully get a skid beforehand and make sure I’m ready to ride.

“It needs to be tested out before the play-offs ideally, because I don’t want to get there and find out I can’t hold onto the bike.

“It’s in the back of my mind, but I’ll obviously be doing everything I can to make sure I’m ready and out there in the play-offs.

“We’ve done a great job at Sheffield to finish top of the league, it’s taken a big effort from everyone but it’s a great achievement.

“It’s the business end of the season now so it’s time for us to make it count, because it’ll mean nothing if we don’t manage to finish the job.

“I’ve had a good year so I’ll be looking to do my bit when I come back and keep scoring points to help us make it to the final.

“We’ve just got to take it one meeting at a time, hopefully get past the semi-finals and then go all the way because we’re definitely capable of it.”