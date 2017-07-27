Speedway Report: Sheffield Tigers 60 Newcastle Diamonds 33

Play-off chasing Sheffield enjoyed home comforts once again with a 60-33 trouncing of Newcastle last night.

It was a tenth successive victory at Owlerton for the Tigers who closed in on the Championship’s top three.

Josh Grajczonek leads Todd Kurtz , Robert Lambert and Ashley Morris Ht 1

Sheffield stamped their authority on the fixture right from the off and opened up an 18-6 lead with just four races gone.

With Josh Grajczonek clear, Todd Kurtz rode a brilliant ride to hold off a hard charging Robert Lambert in the opener for a 5-1. Another maximum was achieved in the third when Lasse Bjerre and Josh Bates finished ahead of their Newcastle counterparts despite the starting tapes going up unevenly.

And while Jan Graversen and Kyle Howarth took the chequered flags in Heats Two and Four respectively, it was recent recruit Georgie Wood who pulled off two gutsy moves to get past Alfie Bowtell to pick up the minor placing in each.

The Diamonds sent GB star Robert Lambert out for double points in the fifth and while he eventually won fairly comfortably, Bjerre and Bates kept Ashley Morris at the back and forced the visitors to settle for a 6-3.

Todd Kurtz leads Steve Worrall Ht 6

Sheffield claimed the next three race winners with tapes to flag successes and moved 33-18 in front.

While the visitors temporarily stopped the Tigers’ charge with three consecutive heat triumphs themselves, it was Heat 11 which stunned the crowd. Lambert and Howarth switched lines inside and out, re-passing each other constantly for the duration of the four laps.

It was an almighty tussle which saw the crowd burst into applause of respect with the visiting No.1 edging it.

The two were at it again in Heat 13 but this time it was Howarth who got the better of Lambert as he joined Grajczonek for another 5-1 maximum.

Lasse Bjerre leads Josh Bates and Stuart Robson Ht 3

But the Tigers weren’t done there. They claimed first and second in both of the last races also with the pick of the rides coming from Bates who scraped the boards on the opening two bends to hit the front.

The Tigers head to struggling Berwick tomorrow on another big night for their play-off chances.

SHEFFIELD 60: Lasse Bjerre 12+1, Josh Grajczonek 12, Kyle Howarth 10+1, Jan Graversen 9+2, Josh Bates 7+3, Todd Kurtz 7+2, Georgie Wood 3.

NEWCASTLE 33: Robert Lambert 12, Ludvig Lindgren 7, Steve Worrall 7, Stuart Robson 4+1, Ben Hopwood 2, Ashley Morris 1, Alfie Bowtell 0.