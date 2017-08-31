Speedway report: Sheffield Tigers 54 Glasgow 36

Sheffield sent a clear message to their title rivals - and made it a perfect dozen - with a 54-36 win over Glasgow at Owlerton.

Josh Grajczonek and Kyle Howarth both went unbeaten as the Window Centre Tigers came on strong in the closing stages after a nail-biting start to make it 12 straight wins.

Josh Bates leads Aaron Summers, Mason Campton and Lasse Bjerre Ht 3

They also strengthened their grip on the SGB Championship top spot, ensuring the third-placed Scottish outfit left empty handed.

It was a night which required Tigers to dig deep – but their class on home shale shone through as the night progressed. There was nothing to separate the sides early on, and it was Glasgow who drew first blood as Mason Campton held off the Lasse Bjerre in heat five.

But Grajczonek ensured they hit back in heat six with a victory that kick-started a run of four heat advantages in the next five.

Skipper Howarth held off Aaron Summers after a battle early in heat seven, whilst Bjerre bravely blasted right around the fence to hit the front in heat nine.

Grajczonek’s third faultless win in heat 10 ensured they were six ahead heading into the interval – and the Aussie ace brilliantly sliced under Richard Lawson on the third lap of heat 13 to join forces with Howarth and secure victory.

Josh Bates and Jan Graversen repeated the trick as they both dived underneath Aaron Summers on the third lap of heat 14 to run up the score before Howarth and Grajczonek completed their perfect performances.

The Tigers will look to complete a double over their rivals when they head to Ashfield on Saturday (7pm) before returning to Owlerton with a double header against Ipswich and Redcar the following Sunday.

SHEFFIELD 54: Kyle Howarth 14+1, Josh Grajczonek 14+1, Jan Graversen 9+1, Josh Bates 8+1, Lasse Bjerre 8, Georgie Wood 1, Todd Kurtz R/R.

GLASGOW 36: Mason Campton 10+1, Aaron Summers 10, Richard Lawson 6+1, Jack Smith 5+1, Richie Worrall 4+1, Tom Perry 1+1, Nike Lunna R/R.

