Value for money at cut price Sheffield Tigers’ track

Club legend Eric Boocock believes fans will more than get their money’s worth as Sheffield Tigers host a special four team tournament at Owlerton tonight (7.30).

Talented young riders have been drafted in as the Tiger Cubs take on sides representing the Belle Vue Colts, Coventry Select and the Poultec Academy. The meeting has been swiftly arranged to fill a gap in the Tigers’ SGB Championship fixture list – and admission has been slashed to just £10 for all adults and £1 for kids.

Boocock, who will be back in charge of the Cubs side, is anticipating some exciting racing as fans get the chance to enjoy something different. “Obviously we’d like to win it, but the main thing is that we get some good racing for the fans to enjoy,” Boocock said. “It will provide some exciting action. The racing won’t be as fast as the senior team, but that means it’ll be a lot closer and there will be a few more mistakes which gives passing opportunities.

“It’s giving people a chance to ride on one of the best speedway tracks in the country.”

He added: “It’s something different for the fans, and at a tenner to get in you can’t go wrong really, can you?”

SHEFFIELD TIGER CUBS: Jan Graversen, Georgie Wood, Richard Hall, Layne Cupitt.

BELLE VUE COLTS: Joe Jacobs, Joe Lawlor, Ben Hopwood, Rob Shuttleworth.

COVENTRY SELECT: Adam Roynon, James Sarjeant, Ryan Terry-Daley, Luke Priest.

POULTEC ACADEMY: Alfie Bowtell, Kelsey Dugard, Jack Thomas, Tom Brennan.