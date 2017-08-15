Title-chasing Sheffield Tigers keep focus

Sheffield Tigers boss Simon Stead insists he will work to ensure his side avoid any complacency.

The Owlerton side head into Thursday’s Championship showdown against Newcastle six points clear in the race for top spot and with a big psychological advantage for the play-offs.

They continued their scorching form with a win at Redcar on Friday to pull further ahead of Ipswich and are in good shape ahead of their Owlerton return.

Said Stead: “It’s all going really well and that’s despite one or two knocks we’ve been suffering. The lads all get on good and that’s important. It’s my first season and I’m really enjoying it. The lads have responded well to me and I’m pleased about that.

“But we need to keep it going. We haven’t achieved anything yet and we need to keep our feet on the ground.

“Anything can happen between now and the end of October and we need to take each meeting as it comes which I know sounds boring but that’s the way it is.

“It’s so far so good but there are a lot of meetings ahead of us.”

