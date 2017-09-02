Stead calls for Sheffield Tigers ‘A game’

Sheffield boss Simon Stead has told his side to “bring their A game” to Glasgow tonight (7pm).

The Tigers stormed to a 54-36 home success over their fellow high-flyers at Owlerton on Thursday to make it 12 wins on the spin.

But they know they will need to be at their very best to extend their winning run in the return fixture this evening.

The Ashfield outfit have not lost on home shale this season - but Stead sees no reason why they can’t change that if they are at their best.

“We knew Glasgow would give us a tough meeting, but we were delighted with the score in the end,” he said.

“We had a bit of a rough draw with the gates in the early few heats, and credit to Glasgow because they kept it close early on.

“But as we got a better draw with the gate positions, we managed to stamp some more authority on it. We’ve just got to bring our A game. I don’t see any reason why we can’t get another win.”

Glasgow: Richie Worrall, Ryan Douglas, Aaron Summers, Nike Lunna R/R, Richard Lawson, Tom Perry, Jack Smith.

Sheffield: Josh Grajczonek, Todd Kurtz R/R, Lasse Bjerre, Lewis Kerr, Kyle Howarth, Jan Graversen, Georgie Wood.