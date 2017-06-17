Stead calls for more from Sheffield Tigers

Sheffield team boss Simon Stead has urged his side to up their game ahead of tomorrow’s trip to Peterborough (5pm).

The Window Centre Tigers suffered a disappointing derby day defeat at Scunthorpe last Sunday but bounced back with a home win against the Scorpions in Thursday’s return fixture.

They will now face a much tougher task as they head to the East of England Showground to take on a Panthers side boosted by the signing of former Grand Prix star Chris Harris.

Stead insists his side are capable of coming out on top – but he knows they need the right attitude ahead of their SGB Championship clash.

Said Stead: “We had a good win on Thursday, but we need to see a big improvement on what we did at Scunthorpe last weekend if we’re going to get anything on Sunday.

“We were disappointed with our performance there, but we had a team meeting before Thursday’s home meeting to make sure everyone was on the same wavelength.

“We managed to get back on track with a solid win at home, but we need to take that forward to Sunday now in what we know will be a tougher meeting.

“Peterborough are a strong side, they’ve just brought in Chris Harris which strengthens them significantly and they’ll desperately want three points themselves.

“We know we can win anywhere on our day, and we’ve picked up points at tracks which don’t necessarily suit our boys recently, namely Edinburgh and Newcastle.

“Peterborough is a big, fast track not too dissimilar to our own which should suit us more, and we’ll be looking for a good performance.

“We’ll need everyone to play their part and score some points, and even though we haven’t always had that recently we know everyone is capable of it.”