Speedway: Tigers look to make the most of Craig Cook absence

Number one Josh Grajczonek insists Sheffield must avoid complacency at Workington tonight (7.30) despite the hosts being without talisman Craig Cook.

The Comets charger leads Team GB’s pursuit of Speedway World Cup glory in Leszno, Poland at the same time the Tigers attempt to invade the Derwent Park fortress.

Cook will be a big miss for the hosts having finished first or second in more than 90 per cent of his Championship rides, form that has established him at the top of the division’s averages.

Grajczonek revealed he would have relished taking on the challenge but was adamant Workington would still possess plenty of firepower.

“Cookie is in the form of his life,” said Grajczonek. “Everywhere he goes he seems to be banging in the points which is good to see.

“He’s killing it in the Premiership too. I don’t know whether he has anything lined up in Poland but he would be mad not to go out there now because he has speed wherever he goes and can trap too.

“It would have been good to race him but it is what it is. I am sure Ricky (Wells) will be good guest.

“Maybe we can take advantage but I don’t think it will be that clear cut, all of their boys seem to be riding really well up there.

“It will be a tough one but every meeting is when you go away. We just have to make sure we’re on it and hit them hard from the start.”

The trip to Cumbria sees Grajczonek return to an old stomping ground that has plenty of good memories.

“The track and promotion are perfect,” he added. “Workington was great for me but I wanted to give Poland a go and that wasn’t going to work with them being a Saturday track.

“Everyone at the club was awesome to me and I still get along brilliantly with Laura (Morgan, owner) and Jacko (Tony Jackson, team manager). You always see familiar faces and get a good welcome up there so I am looking forward to it.”