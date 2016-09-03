Speedway: Skipper Simon Stead’s warning to his Sheffield side ahead of Glasgow clash

Sheffield skipper Simon Stead has called on his side to pick up where they left off heading into their crunch clash at high-flying Glasgow tomorrow (3pm).

Tigers bagged their biggest win of the season with a confidence-boosting 56-37 home success over Rye House on Thursday.

Stead believes their resounding Owlerton victory was a long time coming as they finally demonstrated the all-around strength they have shown glimpses of throughout the year.

After strengthening their Premier League play-off push, the star No.1 is keen to take their momentum to Ashfield and give their top six hopes another boost.

He believes they have what it takes to get a result against a highly-rated Glasgow side sat second in the table.

Said Stead: “It was a good win for us on Thursday, and the big difference was we managed to get the reserves firing a bit.

“We always knew we had that in the locker and it was only a matter of time before we did that to someone at home.

“We’ve had some tough meetings, but we’ll try to take the confidence from that win into a really big test at Glasgow.

“We know that’s probably going to be one of the toughest tests we face all year, but we’ll be going there looking for a result.

“We need to carry on picking up the points to really strengthen our play-off spot and keep our confidence up.

“I’m not saying I think we’ll definitely go there and win, but it’s certainly not beyond our capabilities to do it.

“We can all ride Glasgow well, and although they’ve got a fantastic team I think the boys will be ready and it’s going to be a good meeting.”

Both sides will be at full strength, with Glasgow led by powerhouse top four Richard Lawson, Richie Worrall, Aaron Summers and Rene Bach.

GLASGOW: Richard Lawson, Nike Lunna, Richie Worrall, Rene Bach, Aaron Summers, Fernando Garcia, Danny Ayres.

SHEFFIELD: Simon Stead, Josh Bates, Dimitri Berge, Kyle Howarth, Jason Garrity, Arthur Sissis, Nathan Greaves.