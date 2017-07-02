Speedway: Simon Stead left red-faced by Sheffield Tigers’ heaviest defeat of season

Sheffield boss Simon Stead admits he was embarrassed by his side’s performance over the weekend.

The Tigers went down 55-37 at Glasgow on Saturday - their heaviest defeat of the season.

Simon Stead

And while Stead acknowledges they’re still in a strong position, the former club skipper has demanded improvement from his riders on the road.

“When we pulled off that win at Peterborough the other weekend, I genuinely believed that was a big turning point in our season,” Stead said.

“I thought we’d finally turned a corner on the road - but I couldn’t have been more wrong.

“We were dominated from start to finish at Glasgow and it was embarrassing to be perfectly honest.

“With the exception of a couple of riders, the rest of the team know we expect more from them and hopefully they went home and took a good long hard look at themselves.

“Yes everyone has off nights here and there but I can’t excuse some of the performances on Saturday.

“It’s a real shame we haven’t got a home meeting on Thursday because that would have given us a great chance to get back on track and put that result behind us.

“Instead we face another tough trip to Workington on Saturday - a track where as a club, we notoriously seem to struggle.

“I know those riders are capable of so much more and hopefully being on the end of such a poor result will give them a big kick up the backside.

“It’s just frustrating because on so many occasions this season, we’ve shown why we’re genuine title contenders.

“But there have been a couple of occasions where too many inconsistencies have crept in and where standards have been way below par.

“We’re still in a decent position - but we demand an improvement again, especially away from Owlerton.”

“July is packed with fixtures so it’s going to be a crucial month for us. Hopefully the boys can get their heads down again, battle away for every single point and hopefully we can work our way back into the mix for a play-off place.”