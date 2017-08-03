Speedway: Sheffield Tigers sweat on Bjerre fitness with two big riders already out for Edinburgh trip

Have your say

SHEFFIELD look set to be without two of their top riders for tonight’s trip to Edinburgh.

Already without Josh Grajczonek due to Premiership commitments, Tigers are now sweating on the fitness of Danish star Lasse Bjerre who crashed while riding for Leicester.

On a more positive note, reserve duo Jan Graversen and Georgie Wood helped a Tigers Cubs side to challenge victory at Owlerton.

The pair scored 17 of the side’s 36 points as they saw off teams from Belle Vue, Coventry and youngsters from the Poultec Scheme.

Club promoters were pleased with the turnout on an entertaining night of racing at Owlerton.

SHEFFIELD 36: Richard Hall 11, Jan Graversen 9, Georgie Wood 8, Layne Cupitt 8

COVENTRY SELECT 24: Adam Roynon 8, James Sarjeant 8, Luke Priest 5, Ryan Terry-Daley 3

BELLE VUE 22: Joe Jacobs 10, Rob Shuttleworth 5, Joe Lawlor 4, Ben Hopwood 4

POULTEC TEAM 14: Alfie Bowtell 6, Tom Brennan 4, Kelsey Dugard 2, Jack Thomas 2